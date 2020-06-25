This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí make four arrests, seize drugs and ammunition after becoming aware of social media video

Gardaí from a number of different units searched a premises in Mulhuddart last night.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four men and seized a quantity of drugs and ammunition following the search of a residence in Mulhuddart in Dublin yesterday evening. 

In a statement, a spokesperson said gardaí had become aware of a recent video circulating on social media of an incident in the area.

Following further inquiries, a search was carried out at a residence in the Wellview area of Mulhuddart at around 9.15pm last night.

Gardaí attached to Blanchardstown and Cabra Garda Stations, along with members of the Public Order Unit, Armed Support Unit and the Emergency Response Unit conducted the search.

They found six shotgun cartridges along with a substance believed to €2,800 worth of cocaine. 

Four men in their 20s were arrested at the scene. 

Three are currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station while another is being held at Ronanstown Garda Station. 

The four men are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

A garda spokesperson added investigations remain ongoing at this time. 

