Crowley's drop goal sends Munster into URC final with dramatic defeat of Leinster

Leinster 15

Munster 16

MUNSTER ARE JUST one game away from landing their first silverware since 2011 after Jack Crowley’s late drop goal sealed a dramatic win following a classic interpro derby at the Aviva Stadium.

Graham Rowntree’s side will now travel to play the DHL Stormers in South Africa on 27 May, while Leinster will look to pick themselves up for next weekend’s Champions Cup final meeting with La Rochelle.

Before today, Munster had lost 10 of their last 11 against Leinster, and 12 of their last 13 at the Aviva Stadium, and for long periods of this game it looked as though that horrible run would continue – Munster leaving a series of missed opportunities behind them in the Leinster 22.

However the visitors put in a huge effort throughout to keep themselves in the game and were ultimately rewarded with a famous win, Crowley landing the drop goal in the dying minutes after a Joe McCarthy try just after the hour mark had put Leinster in the ascendency.

Despite a reduced capacity at Lansdowne Road, there were all the makings of a special day in Dublin 4 as the sun beat down and a strong Munster travelling support made their way to the ground, and while Leinster supporters could be forgiven a bit of Aviva fatigue given their recent residency at the ground, a knock-out game against Munster will always be a big draw.

It was set up to be an intriguing encounter but the atmosphere was sucked out of the ground with just a minute played as Leinster flanker Will Connors appeared to be knocked out after hitting the ground hard following a carry into contact. After a lengthy stoppage the flanker left the pitch on a stretcher, replaced by Josh van der Flier, before Harry Byrne lined up the posts to kick the first three points of the day.

From here the contest simmered into life, with Munster doing a decent job of taking the game to their hosts, although both sides struggled to make their efforts translate into points on the board.

Munster’s first visit to the Leinster 22 came shortly before the 10 minute mark. Against a stubborn Leinster defence, they patiently moved the ball from left to right before a huge double-tackle from Michael Milne and Van der Flier saw the latter strip the ball from Jeremy Loughman, allowing Leinster captain Luke McGrath to clear the danger.

Munster were knocking on the door, and on the next passage of play, Ben Healy kicked them level after Jack Conan went off his feet.

The pace lifted, but both defences remained on top and an extended passage of kick-tennis triggered a few groans from the crowd.

Then, out of nowhere, a moment of brilliance. Munster captain Peter O’Mahony went up against Tommy O’Brien to compete for an aerial bomb, which saw the ball spill loose towards Jean Kleyn. Like a flash, Ryan Baird swept in to scoop it up and run the ball home from deep. It was a stunning score which highlighted the lock’s athleticism; however the try was chalked off after referee Frank Murphy deemed the ball to have been knocked forward by O’Brien in the battle with O’Mahony.

It was enough to spark both sets of supporters into life, as Munster continued to build pressure – Healy almost sending Craig Casey through, only for the scum-half to drop the ball. Healy always looked dangerous and the Munster out-half put his team 6-3 ahead after the returning Rónan Kelleher was pinged for a tackle off the ball.

Munster went again, threatening in the corner as Keith Earls sniped down the wing. With their tails up, Graham Rowntree’s side won the lineout but Leinster held firm at the maul, turning the ball over at what felt like a big moment for the visitors.

You sensed Munster needed to make those opportunities count, and before long, Leinster had wrestled back the initiative.

The first blow for Munster came when Healy was forced off for a HIA, Rory Scannell coming in as Jack Crowley moved to out-half.

Then Leinster struck, a series of sharp passes and superb running lines ending with a wonderful step and offload from Robbie Henshaw which sent Jason Jenkins over. A lesson in being clinical. Byrne converted, and Leinster moved into a 10-6 lead with the last meaningful act of a high-octane first half.

It was easy to imagine the message in the Munster dressing room at the break – when the chances come, take them.

They found a response five minutes into the second period. Camped in the Leinster 22 again, as the carries piled up Munster won a penalty, opted to tap-and-go and Tadhg Beirne buried over under a mass of blue bodies. Crowley added the extras and Munster led by three.

Now the red pockets in the stands were in full voice, Rowntree’s side winning a huge turnover deep in their own 22 before O’Mahony left the action, the captain lasting 51 minutes following his elbow injury sustained against Glasgow last week.

Still the big moments kept coming, Beirne getting the plaudits after Leinster went off their feet on the halfway. The penalty brought Munster back into the Leinster 22, where every inch of ground was hard earned against a tireless Leinster defence.

Munster won another penalty and Crowley went for the corner, a messy lineout pushing their attack back outside the 22. Still, Munster kept possession and worked their way back towards the tryline, only for Jenkins to force Roman Salanoa to lose the ball inches from the line. Another huge chance left behind.

With an hour played, the game continued to rattle along at a ferocious pace – Mike Haley scrambling back well to deny Tommy O’Brien touching down after a chip in behind from Byrne bounced into the Munster redzone.

From the goalline dropout, Leinster put the squeeze on, with substitute Joe McCarthy driving over from close range after almost 20 phases just minutes after entering the game. Ciarán Frawley missed the conversion, leaving Leinster 15-13 ahead with 15 to play.

From here, it looked as though Leinster would have the quality to see the game out, a huge defensive effort highlighted by some massive moments from Henshaw.

Then it arrived. In last chance territory, Munster hammered away inside the Leinster line again, setting themselves up in a strong position central to the posts.

The moment needed cool heads and clear thinking. Casey spun the ball to Crowley, who split the posts, sending the travelling support into raptures with a kick that sealed a classic interpro, and put the spark back into the biggest rivalry in Irish rugby.

Leinster scorers:

Try – Jenkins, McCarthy

Conversion – Byrne [1/1], Frawley [0/1]

Penalty – Byrne [1/1]

Munster scorers:

Try – Beirne

Conversion – Crowley [1/1]

Penalty – Healy [2/2]

Drop goal – Crowley [1/1]

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien (Ciarán Frawley, HT); Tommy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Charlie Ngatai (Liam Turner, 79), Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (captain) (Nick McCarthy, 68); Michael Milne (Cian Healy, 48), Rónan Kelleher (John McKee, 65), Michael Ala’alatoa (Thomas Clarkson, 71); Ryan Baird, Jason Jenkins (Joe McCarthy, 60); Max Deegan, Will Connors (Josh van der Flier, 2), Jack Conan.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Ben Healy (Rory Scannell, 32 HIA), Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman (Josh Wycherley, 51), Diarmuid Barron (Niall Scannell, 52), Stephen Archer (Roman Salanoa, 51); Jean Kleyn (Fineen Wycherley, 46 HIA), Tadhg Beirne (Alex Kendellen, 71); Peter O’Mahony (captain) (Jack O’Donoghue, 51), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

