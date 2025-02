A 37-YEAR-OLD man accused of murdering his partner turned up at a garda station with blood on his clothes and was “crying hysterically” while in custody, a jury has heard.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court also heard that Daniel Blanaru told gardaí he had drunk half a bottle of whiskey the night that Larisa Serban (26) was stabbed at their Co. Meath home.

The jury previously heard evidence that he “begged” the brother of the deceased to get him cocaine that same night.

Mr Blanaru, from Rathmore, Athboy, Co Meath, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his partner Larisa at their home on or about 12 August, 2022.

It is the State’s case that Larisa was stabbed to death by Mr Blanaru, whom they argue was a “jealous” and “controlling” partner.

At the Central Criminal Court today, Garda John Wallace gave evidence via video link to counsel for the Director of Public prosecutions, Eilis Brennan SC.

Garda Wallace said that he was on-duty in Drogheda Garda Station at 6am on 12 August, 2022, when he received a report from garda command about a stabbing incident in Athboy.

He said that he was informed that a suspect might be driving a gold Citroen and that a person suspected of being involved may have had family in Drogheda.

Garda Wallace said that he observed a male pacing in and out of the public office of the garda station, who “looked to be in a stressed state.”

He said he went out to speak to the male, who handed over his driving licence and ID, identifying himself as the accused, Daniel Blanaru.

The garda said that the accused did not have much English, but he did say: “My wife, my wife”.

Garda Wallace said that as the accused was saying this, he made a fist with his right hand, with which he was punching the palm of his left hand.

The garda said that after the accused was cautioned, he began crying and asked for his two children.

Garda Wallace said he could see visible blood stains on the accused’s shorts and runner.

The jury also heard evidence from Garda Rachael Carr, who was the member in charge at Ashbourne Garda Station, where the accused was brought after being cautioned.

She said that during the detention of Mr Blanaru, she observed the accused in a cell at the station “crying hysterically”.

She said that throughout his detention, she saw him “crying loudly” while lying on the bed and later kneeling on the floor of the cell.

She gave further evidence of seeing him crying on further occasions while in the cell.

In response to cross-examination by defence counsel, Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC, Garda Carr said that her duties as member in charge required her to ensure the welfare of the person in custody, including ensuring that no inappropriate pressure was put on them during garda interview.

Mr Ó Lideadha put it to her that the accused’s solicitor had attended the garda station and said he was concerned that Mr Blanaru had not slept.

Garda Carr replied that after the solicitor had said this, the garda had summoned a doctor.

Mr Ó Lideadha next put it to the witness that the accused had told gardaí he had drunk half a bottle of whiskey.

“Was it not obvious that there was a very serious likelihood he had been up all night?” asked Mr Ó Lideadha.

Garda Carr replied that she observed no signs of alcohol or drugs when she spoke to the accused.

“If he told you that he had drunk half a bottle of whiskey, was it not pretty obvious that he could have been up all night without sleep?” asked counsel.

“I couldn’t give evidence of what he was doing,” replied Garda Carr, going on to say that she did not have any concerns for the accused from speaking to him.

Mr Ó Lideadha said that Garda Carr’s shift had ended at 7pm, before she came back on duty at 7am the following morning.

He noted that the first thing she had done was waken the accused to tell him she was on duty, and he asked if this was an appropriate thing to do as the accused had only slept for three hours.

“Part of my duty is to inform him I was the member in charge,” replied Garda Carr.

The garda went on to say that she was aware that Mr Blanaru had “broken English” but was able to converse with her, adding that a translator was needed when the language used became more technical.

Garda Carr also said that she did not recall the doctor telling her that Mr Blanaru had said he had not slept the night before, adding that the doctor said the accused was medically fine.

The trial continues next Monday before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and an enlarged jury of eleven men and four women.