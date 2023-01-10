Tributes paid following the death of trad musician Séamus Begley at 73

ACCLAIMED TRADITIONAL MUSICIAN and singer Séamus Begley died at the age of 73 yesterday.

Begley, from Baile na bPoc in the west Kerry Gaeltacht, was renowned for his accordion playing and recorded his first album with his sister Máire, titled ‘An Ciarraíoch Mallaithe’, in 1973.

Begley’s father was esteemed accordionist Bhreandáin Bheaglaoich, and the nine Begley children were constantly exposed to music from a young age.

“We sang all the time,” he told the Irish Examiner in 2015.

“In the evening, after milking the cows, there would be a huge sing-song. We also owned a dance-hall. The incentive was that if you learned a couple of tunes you’d to play at the céilí. I started when I was 13.”

Begley released eight albums throughout his career, notably the award-winning album ‘Meitheal’ with Australian guitarist Steve Cooney.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin paid her condolences to Begley last night, calling him an icon whose “music was deeply rooted in his beloved home place of Corca Dhuibhne”.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal. https://t.co/dKxX38GNVM pic.twitter.com/UVROFFZUnm — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) January 9, 2023

The lead singer of The Waterboys, Mike Scott, said:

“The finest of all Irish musicians, and perhaps the most beautiful singer I’ve ever heard, the great Séamus Ó Beaglaoich, known in the other tongue as Seamus Begley, has passed away. He was a friend, a king and a god. Travel on well, great spirit.”

Seán McElwaine and Tristan Rosenstock of the traditional band Téada, which frequently collaborated with Begley, also paid respects.

McElwaine referred to Begley’s “larger than life presence,” while Rosenstock said that his bandmates hearts were broken after losing such a great friend.

RTÉ broadcaster John Creedon stated: “Mo comhbróin le chlann agus le chairde Séamus Begley. We had so much ceol, craic agus downright pléicaíocht i rith na mbliana.”

“I’m genuinely going to miss this giant of a man. What we wouldn’t give for one last encore, ach tá sé ar shlí na firinne anois. Slán a chara.”

Actor and comedian Pat Short Tweeted:

“So sad to hear Seamus Begley has passed. A great musician but an incredible character that brought so much joy to everyone through Irish music It was pure craic being in his company. Rip Seamus and condolences to his family and extended Trad family.”