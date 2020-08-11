This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed on ward in Naas General Hospital

The hospital said the ward is now closed to new admissions.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 4:49 PM
8 minutes ago 3,109 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5173084
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

NAAS GENERAL HOSPITAL has confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 on one ward of the hospital.

The outbreak was notified yesterday and the ward has been closed to new admissions as patients in the ward continue their care and treatment.

The Irish Times reported today that the source of the outbreak is believed to be a member of the hospital’s cleaning staff. 

The hospital outbreak control team were convened and are undertaking testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients. The hospital said swab results for patients this evening have returned as negative. Staff identified as close contacts are self-isolating.

According to the latest available HSE figures, there were eight suspected cases of Covid-19 at the hospital yesterday.

In a statement the hospital said it would like to reassure staff and patients that the appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with the national guidelines.

“Staff and patients have been provided with key hospital contacts should any concerns need to be addressed.

“The protection of public health is of utmost importance to the hospital and every effort is being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at this time.

“Please adhere to the newly announced government restrictions, do not visit the hospital or any health care facility and if you have any symptoms, please contact your GP by phone.

