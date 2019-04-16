Nancy Pelosi says if the Good Friday Agreement is weakened, then a US-UK trade deal is a 'non-starter'

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY Pelosi has said that if the Good Friday Agreement is weakened by the Brexit process, then the would be a “non-starter”.

Speaking at the London School of Economics during a European trip, Pelosi said that it’s “very hard to pass a trade bill in the Congress in US, so there’s no given anyway”.

“But if there would be any weakening of the Good Friday accord, then there would be no chance whatsoever, a non-starter, for a US-UK trade agreement.”

She continued:

The Good Friday accord ended 700-years of conflict.

It’s not just about the geography though, this is not a treaty only: it’s an ideal, it’s a value, it’s something that is a model to the world, and we don’t want that model to be something that can be bargained away in some other agreement.

Pelosi is to pay a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin as part of a Democrat Congressional delegation to Ireland, Northern Ireland, the UK and Stuttgart this week.

A US-UK trade agreement is one of the ambitions of the British government post-Brexit, as part of the policy to strengthen ties with countries outside of the EU.

As the UK has failed to pass the negotiated Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons three times, and failed to vote in favour of any other alternative, it’s had to request to delay the date upon which it was due to leave,

The UK was meant to leave the EU on 29 March, which was extended until 12 April and now has been extended again until 31 October at the very latest.

If MPs vote the Withdrawal Agreement through before 31 October, they will leave “on the first day of the following month”, meaning that the UK would leave the Union on that day.

At the summit one Prime Minister warned us not to be dreamers, not to think #Brexit could be reversed. But in this difficult moment, we need dreamers and dreams. We cannot give in to fatalism.

At least I will not stop dreaming about a united Europe. https://t.co/qXkBC1tbtY — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 16, 2019 Source: Donald Tusk /Twitter

Speaking today, Tusk said that the long extension “ensures that all options remain on the table, such as ratification of the current Withdrawal Agreement, or extra time to rethink Brexit, if that were the wish of the British people”.

It also means that the UK will need to take part in European elections at the end of May.

Tusk said that during this extension, the UK should not be treated “as a second-category member state”.

I know that, on both sides of the Channel, everyone, including myself, is exhausted with Brexit, which is completely understandable. However, this is not an excuse to say: “let’s get it over with”, just because we’re tired.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said something similar today, when he said he was on a “Brexit break” and doesn’t want to talk about it at length this morning.