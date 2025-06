A MAN HAS been jailed for at least 19 years for the murder of Natasha Melendez in 2020.

Natasha, from Venezuela, was attacked by her partner John Scott at her home in Lisburn, Co Antrim on 22 March 2020. She died ten days later.

Scott pleaded guilty to murder and three previous assaults on Natasha, including previous bodily harm with intent. He was given a life sentence by a judge last June.

He appeared before Belfast Crown Court this afternoon, where he was told he will serve a minimum of 19 years of that sentence, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said today.

Natasha’s mother, Maria De Los Angeles Mejias today said: “Never in my worst nightmares did I think my daughter, Natasha, would become a victim of such a heinous crime, enduring not only the ultimate act of violence but also the continued abuse she faced.”

She described Natasha as a “vibrant woman, full of life, cheerful and talkative”.

Maria added: “The past five years have been a long and gruelling wait for justice – five years filled with fear, anguish, and uncertainty as to whether the system would fail us, whether he would be released, whether his clear attempts to evade accountability and delay the justice process would succeed.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman of the Police Service of Northern Ireland today said: “This has been a tragic case of domestic homicide.

“Sadly, we know that domestic abuse can take many forms, including emotional and psychical abuse, and we know that it can affect anyone. In this case, an appalling and ultimate act of violence has taken a young woman’s life.

She added: “I am keen to encourage any victim of abuse, whatever your circumstances, to please come forward. We will listen to you and treat you with the utmost sensitivity.”