Newly released documents show Donohoe's department 'strongly' recommended against broadband plan

A MEMO FROM the Department of Public Expenditure released this afternoon shows it strongly recommended to government that it not proceed with the preferred bidder for the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

The document shows that as recently as last week, the Secretary General of the department Robert Watt and other civil servants advised Cabinet there were five grounds under which they still could not justify sanctioning the €2.97bn for the NBP and “strongly recommended against” the decision.

Source: Department of Public Expenditure

Yesterday, the Cabinet approved the €3 billion National Broadband Plan (NBP) which aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, farms and businesses across rural Ireland.

The first customers will be connected next year, while some may not get internet connection for up to seven years, depending on the roll out plan.

The documents released show that Cabinet was also warned that a number of projects could be delayed as a result of extra capital money being spent on broadband.

These include the delivery of over 2,000 social housing units, as well as 18 primary schools and nine to ten primary health care centres.

The document also mentions the recent overspend of the National Children’s Hospital and the experience of cutting back on other projects to find extra money. It continues on to state that it is concerned that €3 billion is to be spent on the roll out of broadband to just 20% of the country, adding that many of these premises are “holiday homes”. It also highlights that the “lack of a competitive process” in reaching a final bidder is also a matter of concern to the department. ‘Overstatement of benefits’ The memo also adds that it was concerned as recently as February that there has been an “overstatement” of the benefits and an “over reliance” on the Eir network. (The fibre cables for the NBP are to be installed along Eir poles). DPER’s submission also take issue with the bidder being allowed to retain ownership of the broadband network, stating that the bidder is investing little of its own money. The memo goes on to suggest that a number of more “affordable” approaches should be considered, including exploring the option of ESB handling the roll out, as well as investigating 5G technology. In April of this year, Watt also wrote to his counterpart in the Department of Communications and said that proceeding with the project would be a “leap of faith” by the government. He added that he had massive reservations about balance of risk between the government and the private operator. The correspondence also show that KPMG did a report in December 2018 on whether the final tender would be an acceptable outcome for the government. It states: “The technical solution proposed by the bidder is projected to be capable of delivering the benefits sought under this project however this comes at a higher cost than expected. “It is important to recognise that for a gap funding project of this nature, whilst interim comparisons of actual and forecast costs and benefits can be made as the network is deployed and operated, value for money can only be assessed with certainty at the end of the contract period, when the final outturn costs and benefits, net of clawback, are known.” However, PwC did an cost-benefit analysis on the project, and were a bit more positive. PwC said despite costing €2.9 billion there will be a net benefit of €858 million over the next 25 years. It stated the “total residential and enterprise benefits contribute to approximately €3.75bn of the total NBP benefits… costs to the state have also increased as the subsidy is now more front loaded and the contingency has also been updated. This results in total costs of €2.9bn”. Cost-benefit

Another document shows the Secretary General of the Department of Communications wrote to Watt stating that his department doesn’t think the way the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform analyse the cost-benefit of these projects works for something like the broadband plan.

The Department of Communications is adamant that approving the preferred bidder is the right route to take.

The National Broadband Plan, first announced in 2012, aims to bring high-speed internet to parts of the country – smaller towns and one-off homes – that are unlikely to be viable business prospects for commercial providers.

The plan has since been beset by delays and setbacks, including the withdrawal of Eir and rival broadband infrastructure giant Siro, a joint venture between Vodafone and ESB, from the bidding process.

US-based investment firm Granahan McCourt is the only firm still vying for the contract for the project, which it plans to build with a group of subcontractors. SSE had been part of its consortium, however the energy giant pulled out of the group in July.

A contract had been expected to be awarded last year, with then communications minister Denis Naughten – who eventually quit his ministerial post over a series of controversial meetings with Granahan McCourt chief David McCourt.

Criticism has been levelled at the government over pressing ahead with the bid, with some in the opposition stating that the State will not own the network.

Speaking on RTE’s News at One, Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said he wrestled “deeply” with the decision to approve the plan.

He said “on balance” he believes it is right to proceed with the roll out of national broadband plan as he didn’t want a million citizens to be left behind.

The minister added that this was not a “straightforward decision”, but added that he believes it is the right decision to make. He also said he did not ignore advice from his officials.