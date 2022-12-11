National Emergency Coordination Group to meet this morning amid Status Orange weather warning

A pig in a snowy field near Hollywood in County Wicklow on Friday.

THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY Coordination Group is due to meet this morning to assess the impact of the current cold snap.

Met Éireann and all governmental departments will be in attendance to decide what action may need to be taken.

A Status Orange low temperature and ice warning for the entire country is currently in place until 12 noon tomorrow.

The forecaster is warning that a severe frost and further icy stretches will set in tonight, accompanied by patches of freezing fog, with temperatures likely to fall below -5 degrees in many areas.

Very cold this morning with a widespread severe frost, ice & patches of freezing fog🥶❄️🌫️⚠️



Wintry showers will also occur - mainly along northern & eastern counties



Frost & fog will linger in places through the day



Highs of only 0 to +4 degrees in mostly light breezes🌡️🍃 pic.twitter.com/Ylq6FgSbTp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 11, 2022

Advertisement

A Status yellow freezing fog warning is also in place until 12 noon today, with Met Éireann advising motorists of potentially hazardous travel conditions.

A Status Yellow warning for snow is also currently in place until 12 noon for Dublin, Kildare, and Wicklow and substantial levels of snow is expected over high ground while snow showers will lead to accumulations in places.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow ice warning is also in place until 11am this morning in the North in counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, and Derry.

Elsewhere, the winter weather advisory for the country has been extended until 12 noon on Wednesday.

Met Éireann predicts that it will remain very cold into the middle of next week due to an Arctic airmass, bringing sharp to severe frosts, and ice or black ice on roads and footpaths.

Some showers of hail, sleet, and snow will also occur, mainly in coastal counties and freezing fog is likely at times.