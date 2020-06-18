'I was walking around with the winning ticket in my bag': Kerry family scoops €9.7m National Lottery prize

A KERRY FAMILY discovered they had won the jackpot prize of €9.7 million in the national lottery after carrying the winning ticket around unchecked for a week.

“It’s so funny to think I was walking around with the winning ticket in my bag for almost a week,” said one family member in the lottery syndicate.

“A few days passed and I was checking my ticket for the following Wednesday’s draw when I spotted the ticket in my handbag. It dawned on me that I forgot to check Saturday’s numbers. It was such a surreal moment when you realise you have won.”

The draw took place back in April but the family only this month claimed the prize.

“It turned out to be a good thing as we were able to get our heads around the win and make the necessary preparations to get such a huge amount of money. We knew it would come sooner or later so we really didn’t mind the wait,” according to another family member.

Their winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney, Co. Kerry.

A few days beforehand the store also sold a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize to another customer.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “What an amazing story and it really goes to show the importance of checking your National Lottery tickets as soon as you can.”