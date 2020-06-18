This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I was walking around with the winning ticket in my bag': Kerry family scoops €9.7m National Lottery prize

The draw took place back in April but the family only this month claimed the prize.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 3:53 PM
48 minutes ago 5,406 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5126709
Staff at Daly's SuperValu in Killarney celebrate the win.
A KERRY FAMILY discovered they had won the jackpot prize of €9.7 million in the national lottery after carrying the winning ticket around unchecked for a week. 

“It’s so funny to think I was walking around with the winning ticket in my bag for almost a week,” said one family member in the lottery syndicate.

“A few days passed and I was checking my ticket for the following Wednesday’s draw when I spotted the ticket in my handbag. It dawned on me that I forgot to check Saturday’s numbers. It was such a surreal moment when you realise you have won.”

The draw took place back in April but the family only this month claimed the prize. 

“It turned out to be a good thing as we were able to get our heads around the win and make the necessary preparations to get such a huge amount of money. We knew it would come sooner or later so we really didn’t mind the wait,” according to another family member. 

Their winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney, Co. Kerry.

A few days beforehand the store also sold a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize to another customer.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “What an amazing story and it really goes to show the importance of checking your National Lottery tickets as soon as you can.”

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
