Irish Naval Service detains Spanish boat off Valentia Island for alleged fishing law breaches

IRISH NAVAL SERVICE vessel LÉ William Butler Yeats detained a Spanish-registered fishing vessel yesterday, the Defence Forces has said.

The vessel was detained approximately 59 nautical miles north west of Valentia Island. It was detained over an alleged breach of fishing regulations.

The vessel was escorted by the Irish shop to Galway, where it was handed over to the gardaí. This is the 12th such vessel detained by the Naval Service so far this year.

A Defence Forces statement added that it conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with agreements with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority.