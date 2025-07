GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 50s as part of their continued investigations into the death of a pensioner last summer in Co Tipperary.

The body of mother of five Josephine (Josie) Ray was discovered by a family member in a bedroom at her terraced house in St Joseph’s Park in Nenagh on 4 August last year. It is understood that she died by asphyxiation.

Gardaí had previously confirmed the arrests of a man and woman, both aged in their 50s, in connection with her death.

The Garda Press Office confirmed the latest arrest in an update this morning.

“Gardaí in Nenagh continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, whose body was discovered at a residence at St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, County Tipperary, on the afternoon of Sunday, 4th August 2024,” the Garda Press Office said.

“A male in his 50s was arrested today, Thursday 3rd July 2025 in relation to this investigation. He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”