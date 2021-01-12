#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

Four Irish banks want to set up an industry-wide quick payment app

The CCPC was notified of the proposal from AIB, BOI, KBC and Permanent TSB last Friday.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 2:55 PM
36 minutes ago 4,296 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322728
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster

A MULTI-BANKING app that allows users to send and make immediate payments, similar to services like Revolut, is in the process of being set up.

The proposed joint venture between AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC Bank Ireland was notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) last Friday. 

A spokesperson for the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) confirmed the creation of a new company called Synch Payments DAC.

A BPFI spokesperson said the aim of the company is to “deliver a multi-banking payment app that will enable Irish users to send and make payments in real time”.

“This is now a matter for the CCPC and we await their determination on the application that was made last week.”

The Irish Times first reported yesterday that the banks plan to join together to create the new mobile payment system. 

A CCPC spokesperson said: “The proposed joint venture is to set up a new mobile payment system.

“The CCPC has commenced an initial Phase 1 examination of the proposed transaction.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The CCPC merger notification said the project would involve an industry-wide mobile payment system that can be used by all financial institutions in the country, subject to licensing terms. 

Fintech, businesses that use technology to enhance financial services, like Revolut and N26 have been active in Ireland for several years now with mobile-first digital banking products. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie