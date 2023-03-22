Claire Byrne returns to TV with new quiz show to find 'Ireland's Smartest'

CLAIRE BYRNE WILL host a new quiz show on RTÉ One this spring in which contestants will have to chose between patience and extra points in a battle to become ‘Ireland’s Smartest’.

The series, which RTÉ have described as “a delicate balance between speed and strategy”, will run for 10 weeks starting on Sunday 2 April at 7:30pm.

In front of a studio audience, three contestants compete in each show and as they progress in the tournament structure – from the Heats to the Semi-Finals to the Final – only one of them can be crowned the series champion.

Ireland’s Smartest starts with a general knowledge round followed by a category round, with a chance of a bonus point each time a contestant buzzes in early with an answer.

Contestants will need to decide between answering quickly or waiting to see the options.

Advertisement

The lowest-scoring contestant is eliminated before the final quickfire round, which sees the last two contestants face off in a head-to-head.

This round uses a distinctive time-trial that sees the first contestant set a time that the other contestant must beat.

Presenter Claire Byrne said:

“Ireland’s Smartest has found the cleverest people in this country to compete in a quiz that tests their knowledge and their nerve to the limit.”

“This is a completely new type of show for me, and I was left in awe of these contestants from all over Ireland who can produce correct answers to some really tricky questions under the glare of the lights, in the intensity of the studio, in front of an audience and with the clock ticking all the while.”

“It’s great fun, with lots of tension and you’ll get to test yourself against the best too from the comfort of your own sofa to see who will be awarded the title of Ireland’s Smartest!”