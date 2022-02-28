Climate change: Major new report to set out importance of urgent action

A NEW CLIMATE report due out today will outline the most up-to-date evidence of the ways in which climate change is impacting the planet and peoples’ lives.

The report from the UN body for assessing climate science looks at impacts, adaptation and vulnerabilities when it comes to climate change

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report aims to show people in different parts of the world what climate change means for them, and how its impacts can be reduced by taking urgent action.

It will examine the limits beyond which certain climate impacts are irreversible and how adaptation can reduce climate-related risks.

Full details will be released at 11am. It is the second part of the overall IPCC sixth assessment report due out later this year.

The first part of the report was published last August. It was described as a “code red for humanity” and emphasised that the scale of recent changes to the climate system are “unprecedented” over hundreds and thousands of years.

The crucial ‘summary for policymakers’ on today’s report – a 40-page overview of the thousands of pages of scientific research – was reviewed and signed off by almost 200 countries over the weekend.

The co-chairs of the working group behind the report have emphasised that it not only focuses on impacts of climate change, but also solutions.

Co-chair Dr Debra Roberts told a recent press briefing: “Obviously we’re concerned that the physical climate around us is changing but for most people in their everyday lives – where they live, work and play – they want to know: so what? What does it mean for them and their lives, their aspirations, their jobs, their families, the places where they live?

She said this upcoming report “provides a really critical part of that answer”.