AN INSTRUCTOR ALLOWANCE will be introduced for Defence Forces’ Officers, Tánaiste Simon Harris has today confirmed.

The new measure will apply to almost 100 officer rank instructors, who have substantial experience, specialist expertise, and advanced education.

It is a key factor in retention – the group of instructing officers continuously train both recruits and members of the Defence Forces in continuous professional development. This allowance recognises their contribution to the Defence Forces and is hoped to incentivise people to continue their careers.

The Tánaiste and Defence Minister said that the security of the state and its citizens is a key priority for the government, hence its commitment to strengthening the Defence Forces.

The Department of Defence said that the number of applicants to join to Permanent Defence Forces points to a strong interest in the Defence Forces as a career. It said that there is an “urgent need” for additional instructions to convert applicants to cadets and recruits.

Harris said there is a “heavy reliance” on the instructors to deliver training programmers to transform and modernise the Defence Forces to ensure the state is equipped with a functional force.

“Instructors who undertake a new structured, integrated training programme, which is currently at an advanced stage of design, will act as leading contributors to cultural change in the organisation, and will assist in creating a modern Defence Forces.”

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy added: “This initiative reflects the value we place on our personnel and, in particular, the personnel engaged in training and upskilling the next generation of Óglaigh nahÉireann.”

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) has been campaigning for this measure for over a decade.

In a statement welcoming the announcement, RACO said that the payments “is a crucial retention and recruitment initiative that recognises and awards the professionalism, qualifications and commitment of out Commissioned Officer members to the delivery of induction and career development training”.

“We note that the necessary training programme to qualify members for this payment is at an advanced stage of development, and we call on the Defence Forces to prioritise this instructor training, and ensure that our hard working military instructors are not deprived of this payment for a moment longer than is absolutely necessary,” RACO said.