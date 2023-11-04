Advertisement

Saturday 4 November 2023
Mark Stedman Imogen Stuart's great-grandchild Rosaleen Dinneen (14) looking at Stuart's sculpture of her daughter Aisling Law at the exhibition opening at the Coach House in Dublin Castle.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
48 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 15 Imogen Stuart exhibition Dublin Castle Mark Stedman Imogen Stuart's great-grandchild Rosaleen Dinneen (14) looking at Stuart's sculpture of her daughter Aisling Law at the exhibition opening at the Coach House in Dublin Castle. Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL 

people-make-their-way-on-a-flooded-street-in-campi-di-bisenzio-in-the-central-italian-tuscany-region-friday-nov-3-2023-record-breaking-rain-provoked-floods-in-a-vast-swath-of-tuscany-as-storm-ci Alamy Stock Photo People make their way on a flooded street in Campi di Bisenzio, in the central Italian Tuscany region Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA An Israeli airstrike has killed 15 people in a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering, the Gaza health ministry said. 

#STORM CIARÁN Crews from ESB Networks set sail for France this evening to assist their counterparts in getting power back online for the hundreds of thousands of households still without electricity. 

#NEPAL At least 157 people were killed in an overnight earthquake that struck a remote pocket of Nepal, according to officials.

#UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the war with Russia has reached a stalemate as Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine.

#LEBANON Israeli forces and Hezbollah engaged in cross-border clashes today, with each claiming to have hit the other’s positions along the frontier.

#AUSTRALIA Three people were killed after a light aircraft crashed in remote northern Australia while helping in the battle against bushfires, emergency services said.

PARTING SHOT 

NO FEE 5 Imogen Stuart exhibition Dublin Castle Mark Stedman Imogen Stuart is pictured with Sabina Higgins at the exhibition opening at the Coach House in Dublin Castle Mark Stedman

THE IMOGEN EXHIBITION is now open. Described by the Office of Public Works as “a celebration of Imogen Stuart’s long career spanning more than seven decades”.

Born in Germany in 1927 Stuart moved to Ireland in 1948 where she carved out a career that made her one of Ireland’s foremost sculptors. 

“I am so happy to have my work on display in the beautiful Coach House Gallery here in Dublin Castle” she said. 

The exhibition is set to run from 3 November to 18 February next year. It is open daily between 10am and 5pm (closed between 1:15 and 1:45pm) and admission is free. 

Author
David MacRedmond
