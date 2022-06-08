New pilot scheme will collect old fishing gear to reduce waste in Irish seas

WE MIGHT THINK of ocean waste being rubbish like plastic bags and bottles, but waste from the fishing industry can have a huge impact on marine life too.

So as part of the work towards keeping Ireland’s seas clean, a new pilot scheme is to be launched that aims to reduce the amount of old fishing gear that gets dumped in the ocean.

From autumn, fishers will be able to dispose of their old and damaged fishing gear in a new pilot scheme that aims to reduce ocean waste.

The announcement was made by Minister Charlie McConalogue to coincide with World Oceans Day.

The Clean Oceans Initiative Fishing Gear Retirement Scheme is being piloted in Rossaveal, Co Galway later this year. Fishers from the Rossaveal fleet are being invited to dispose of their old and damaged gear as part of a free drop-off service at the pier. The fishing gear will then be recycled, upcycled, or disposed of in a responsible manner.

The pilot project is being led by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency and is part of its Clean Oceans Initiative, established in 2019, to address the growing problem of plastics and other waste in our oceans.

To date, almost 600 tonnes of waste has been hauled up in nets by fishers and by the wider Irish seafood industry during a series of pier and shore clean-ups as part of this initiative.

Minister McConalogue said:

“Protecting Ireland’s marine environment means protecting the marine habitat and protecting Ireland’s coastal communities today and for future generations. The livelihoods of those who live and work in these communities depend on their working environment being pristine.”

He said he is “greatly encouraged” by the huge efforts being made by fishers, and by the wider Irish seafood industry as part of the Clean Oceans Initiative.

This is an industry which is demonstrating the positive impact that is being made through working together to actively address the serious problem of plastics in our oceans.

BIM Chief Executive Jim O’Toole said: “Awareness of the serious issue of plastics in our oceans is widely known and much media attention has been given over to it. But genuine efforts are being made by the Irish seafood industry to do what it can to address the issue.”

He added that collaboration across the industry and with the wider marine sector has been critical to the success of the Clean Oceans Initiative to date. “The sector is truly committed to actively addressing the growing problem of plastics in our seas,” he said.