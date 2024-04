TAYLOR SWIFT’S NEW album has apparently been leaked online a day before its scheduled release.

Swift announced her upcoming album – The Tortured Poets Department – after winning album of the year at the Grammys in February.

In winning a Grammy for album of the year with Midnights, Swift became the first person to win this award four times.

The Tortured Poets Department will be Swift’s first album of entirely new music since the aforementioned Midnights.

The purported album leak came from a Google Drive link containing what is claimed to be the new Swift album.

While it is unclear if the leak is genuine, it has nevertheless been shared widely on social media since.

If the leak does turn out to be genuine, the consensus seems to be that most of the lyrics are directed towards 1975 leader singer Matt Healy, who Swift was previously in a relationship with.

Swift’s representatives have yet to comment on the alleged leak.

Meanwhile, Swift recently joined the billionaire club according to Forbes magazine.

The 34-year-old pop star has accumulated $1.1 billion (€1.03 billion) based on earnings from her Eras Tour and the worth of her pop music catalogue.

Her Eras Tour will kick off its Europe leg in May, with concerts in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 28-30 June.