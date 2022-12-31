Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 31 December 2022 Dublin: 6°C
Shutterstock
# Your Say
Poll: Are you going out tonight?
Or are you not bothered will all that nonsense?
5.4k
2
34 minutes ago

ANOTHER YEAR IS coming to an end.

It has been a turbulent one yet again, with massive events playing out across the world stage and our pockets feeling the pinch of a new cost-of-living crisis.

But many people would have also noticed a sense of normality creep into their lives that hasn’t been felt since before March 2020.

So is tonight a cause for celebration? To toast the good moments and wish each other well for the year ahead? Or is it ringing in the New Year a load of nonsense?

This morning we’re asking: Are you going out tonight?


Poll Results:

You must be joking (270)
I've no plans (243)
Will visit friends/have people over (93)
Yes, but will take it handy (34)
Yes, out-out (22)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     