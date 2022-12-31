Poll: Are you going out tonight?

ANOTHER YEAR IS coming to an end.

It has been a turbulent one yet again, with massive events playing out across the world stage and our pockets feeling the pinch of a new cost-of-living crisis.

But many people would have also noticed a sense of normality creep into their lives that hasn’t been felt since before March 2020.

So is tonight a cause for celebration? To toast the good moments and wish each other well for the year ahead? Or is it ringing in the New Year a load of nonsense?

This morning we’re asking: Are you going out tonight?

