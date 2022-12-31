Poll: Are you going out tonight?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
ANOTHER YEAR IS coming to an end.
It has been a turbulent one yet again, with massive events playing out across the world stage and our pockets feeling the pinch of a new cost-of-living crisis.
But many people would have also noticed a sense of normality creep into their lives that hasn’t been felt since before March 2020.
So is tonight a cause for celebration? To toast the good moments and wish each other well for the year ahead? Or is it ringing in the New Year a load of nonsense?
This morning we’re asking: Are you going out tonight?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)