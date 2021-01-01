Poll: Are you making a New Year's resolution?

2021 HAS ARRIVED.

The start of this year will be unlike any other for reasons you’re well aware of, and so you might not be as brimming with optimism right now as you have been in Januarys past.

Some might still find it useful to set a few personal goals for the year ahead. However, life coaches often don’t recommend this approach – as many as 70% of people will fall back into their old habits come February.

So today we’re asking: Are you making a New Year’s resolution?

