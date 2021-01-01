#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 2°C Friday 1 January 2021
Poll: Are you making a New Year's resolution?

Or are you actually not that bothered about it at all?

By Nicky Ryan Friday 1 Jan 2021, 11:17 AM
49 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/GaudiLab
Image: Shutterstock/GaudiLab

2021 HAS ARRIVED.

The start of this year will be unlike any other for reasons you’re well aware of, and so you might not be as brimming with optimism right now as you have been in Januarys past.

Some might still find it useful to set a few personal goals for the year ahead. However, life coaches often don’t recommend this approach – as many as 70% of people will fall back into their old habits come February.

So today we’re asking: Are you making a New Year’s resolution?


Poll Results:

No (430)
Yes, of course (243)
Absolutely not, are you having a laugh? (208)
Yes, but I don't think I'll stick to it (79)




About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

