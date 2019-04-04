New Zealand terror attack suspect will face 50 murder charges

THE MAIN SUSPECT in the recent terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand will face 50 murder charges, police confirmed today.

In a statement, New Zealand Police said Australian Brenton Tarrant will face 50 murder and 39 attempted murder charges.

He is due to appear before the High Court in Christchurch tomorrow, via video link from an Auckland prison.

“Other charges are still under consideration,” the statement noted, adding that police would not be commenting further due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Tarrant (28) filmed himself carrying out the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch on 15 March.

The self-professed white supremacist made a white power symbol when he appeared in court last month.

On Tuesday, lawmakers voted by 119 to one in favour of tightening New Zealand’s gun laws.

Largest ever criminal investigation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered a judicial inquiry into whether intelligence services could have prevented the attack.

Earlier this week, Police Minister Stuart said the largest criminal investigation in New Zealand’s history is now probing the country’s worst ever mass shooting.

“Dozens of specialist police investigators, supported by Australian federal and state police, are following up concerns about a number of high-risk individuals,” he told parliament.

“A number of people are before the courts for trying to promote hateful publications and videos of death; for unlawfully possessing weapons; for making threats against our citizens, and for murder.”

© AFP 2019

