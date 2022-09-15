Newborn child in critical condition following incident in Drogheda

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A BABY IS in critical condition in hospital following an incident in Louth earlier this week.
The child was admitted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital on Tuesday following an incident in Drogheda.
It is understood that the child is nine-weeks-old and is currently in critical condition.
Gardaí have said that an investigation into the matter is now underway.
In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating all the circumstances which led to an infant being admitted to CHI at Temple Street, Dublin on the 13th of September, 2022.”
“The infant is currently in a critical condition. No further information is available at this time.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS