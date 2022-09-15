Newborn child in critical condition following incident in Drogheda

A BABY IS in critical condition in hospital following an incident in Louth earlier this week.

The child was admitted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital on Tuesday following an incident in Drogheda.

It is understood that the child is nine-weeks-old and is currently in critical condition.

Gardaí have said that an investigation into the matter is now underway.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating all the circumstances which led to an infant being admitted to CHI at Temple Street, Dublin on the 13th of September, 2022.”

“The infant is currently in a critical condition. No further information is available at this time.”