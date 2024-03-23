Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Protestors at the National March for Palestine in Dublin today. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

The Labour Leader has told her party’s conference that Ireland is not working and that the Taoiseach’s resignation was the ultimate “no confidence” vote in the Government.

An immigration expert has raised concerns about “extraordinary interference” in the asylum process after a number of men were brought before the courts and jailed for having no travel documents in recent weeks.

Fine Gael MEP and candidate for the European elections Colm Markey has announced he is withdrawing from the race, meaning he will not be seeking reelection in June.

The Labour Party’s finance spokesperson and TD Ged Nash has hit out at what he calls the “dilemmas” and “confusion” in Sinn Féin, and said the “shine is coming off” the party.

Thousands of people have taken part in a major pro-Palestinian demonstration in Dublin.

The head of the organisation representing Irish psychiatrists has said she is against the recommendations made by an Oireachtas committee to introduce euthanasia in Ireland.

Two men arrested in relation to the 2022 explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, that killed 10 people have been released without charge.

A man convicted of offences in the North in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer has had his sentence increased by the Court of Appeal.

WORLD

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip block a street during a rally demanding their release. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIA At least 115 people were killed and many more wounded in a terror attack on a concert hall in Moscow last night that also sparked an inferno, Russian officials said.

#GAZA UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in northern Egypt as part of his visit to the Gaza border after Israel vowed to send its troops to fight Hamas in the nearby city of Rafah, even without United States support.

Parting Shot

A NEW HOUR-long documentary that aired this week on Oireachtas TV of all places looks at the controversy surrounding the work of stained glass artist Harry Clarke.

Despite only living to the age of 41, Harry Clarke is one of Ireland’s most accomplished artists, and his work can be found in churches, cafes, and, of course, art galleries across the country and the world.

Ireland has a wealth of contemporary and traditional galleries and museums, from the Irish Museum of Modern Art, to the Natural History Museum, to the Crawford Art Gallery, to the Flying Boat Museum, along with many, many more.

Today we asked, When was the last time you visited an art gallery or museum in Ireland?

