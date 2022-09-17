Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 17 September 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Saturday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 17 Sep 2022, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,586 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5869178

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

featureimage A cost-of-living protest took place in Cork city today Source: PA

  • The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the independent chairperson of rostering talks are embroiled in a war of words over the accuracy of information being shared about the discussions.
  • Hundreds of people attended a cost-of-living protest in Cork city.
  • The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) urged the government to tackle hospital overcrowding in the upcoming Budget.
  • Bird experts called for procedures to ensure dead birds are disposed of quickly and carefully to prevent the spread of avian flu.
  • Large crowds gathered in Dublin for a pro-life rally, with organisers calling for for alternatives to abortion to be included in an ongoing review into termination laws.
  • The winners of this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition took home the top prize at the EU-wide competition.

WORLD

featureimage King Charles greets mourners in the long queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying in state in London Source: PA

#UK: Mourners continued to queue for hours to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lying in state, with King Charles and his son Prince William greeting those in line

#UKRAINE: The EU presidency has called for a tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed in Ukraine, following the discovery of mass graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum.

#ITALY: At least 11 people have been confirmed dead after extreme end-of-summer storms which caused severe flooding

#CHINA: Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk today from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year

PARTING SHOT

0093 Culture Night 2022 Programme Launch Performers at the launch of the Culture Night 2022 Programme at the Peacock Theatre Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

The 17th edition of Culture Night will take place next Friday – an evening of free arts and culture all across the island of Ireland.

Wherever you are in the country, you can find something fun to do, whether it’s art, dance, theatre, history and heritage or literary events. Every event is free, and it’s a great night to check out some of the parts of your community that you don’t know very well.

Aoife Barry has selected some of the highlights.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie