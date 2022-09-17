Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
WORLD
#UK: Mourners continued to queue for hours to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lying in state, with King Charles and his son Prince William greeting those in line
#UKRAINE: The EU presidency has called for a tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed in Ukraine, following the discovery of mass graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum.
#ITALY: At least 11 people have been confirmed dead after extreme end-of-summer storms which caused severe flooding
#CHINA: Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk today from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year
PARTING SHOT
The 17th edition of Culture Night will take place next Friday – an evening of free arts and culture all across the island of Ireland.
Wherever you are in the country, you can find something fun to do, whether it’s art, dance, theatre, history and heritage or literary events. Every event is free, and it’s a great night to check out some of the parts of your community that you don’t know very well.
Aoife Barry has selected some of the highlights.
