Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A cost-of-living protest took place in Cork city today Source: PA

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the independent chairperson of rostering talks are embroiled in a war of words over the accuracy of information being shared about the discussions.

over the accuracy of information being shared about the discussions. Hundreds of people attended a cost-of-living protest in Cork city.

in Cork city. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) urged the government to tackle hospital overcrowding in the upcoming Budget .

. Bird experts called for procedures to ensure dead birds are disposed of quickly and carefully to prevent the spread of avian flu.

Large crowds gathered in Dublin for a pro-life rally, with organisers calling for for alternatives to abortion to be included in an ongoing review into termination laws .

. The winners of this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition took home the top prize at the EU-wide competition.

WORLD

King Charles greets mourners in the long queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying in state in London Source: PA

#UK: Mourners continued to queue for hours to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lying in state, with King Charles and his son Prince William greeting those in line

#UKRAINE: The EU presidency has called for a tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed in Ukraine, following the discovery of mass graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum.

#ITALY: At least 11 people have been confirmed dead after extreme end-of-summer storms which caused severe flooding

#CHINA: Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk today from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year

PARTING SHOT

Performers at the launch of the Culture Night 2022 Programme at the Peacock Theatre Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

The 17th edition of Culture Night will take place next Friday – an evening of free arts and culture all across the island of Ireland.

Wherever you are in the country, you can find something fun to do, whether it’s art, dance, theatre, history and heritage or literary events. Every event is free, and it’s a great night to check out some of the parts of your community that you don’t know very well.

Aoife Barry has selected some of the highlights.