Young Scientist winners take top prize at EU contest

THE WINNERS OF this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition have won the top prize at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS).

Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi, students in Synge Street CBS in Dublin won with their project “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem”, which proposed a new approach to a mathematical problem unsolved since the 17th century and put forward ways in which it could be applied to contemporary engineering challenges.

The fifth- and fourth-year students saw off competition from hundreds of students representing EU member states and other guest countries, including USA, Canada and Ukraine.

The two said this afternoon: “We’re still in shock at receiving such a positive response in Europe to our project, and we know we would never have made it to Europe if we didn’t take part in BTYSTE last January.

“We’ve been guided along the way by our school and the BTYSTE team, it’s hard to put into words what winning at EUCYS means to us.

“If anyone was thinking of entering the 2023 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, there is still time, and we highly recommend students all over Ireland take a shot at entering a project in an area of science that excites them.”

To celebrate the win, BT Ireland have extended the entry submission deadline for this year’s Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023 to Monday 3 October at 5pm.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BTYSTE, said “I am incredibly proud of our BTYSTE 2022 winners Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi, who represented Ireland so well at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

“To take the first place prize at EUCYS is a tremendous achievement for them and a credit to their supportive families, school and teachers who have helped them along this journey.

“We want to encourage as many students as possible to get their entries in ahead of the new extended deadline and ensure as many people as possible can get their chance to showcase their STEM skills in the RDS this January.”