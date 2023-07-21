Advertisement

Leah Farrell A cheeky seagull bird makes off with an entire apple during lunchtime along the River Liffey today.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Forty Foot-5 Rolling News As the weather in Ireland turns cool and rainy for the next few days, far fewer bathers than usual are seen enjoying the waters off the Forty Foot. Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

the-korean-demilitarized-zone-or-dmz-separates-north-and-south-korea Alamy Stock Photo The Korean Demilitarized Zone or DMZ, separates North and South Korea. Alamy Stock Photo

#BOAR-ING German police called off a search for a wild animal initially believed to be a lioness roaming the outskirts of Berlin after determining it was more likely a wild boar.

#DMZ A witness who saw a member of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea’s border suddenly sprint to North Korea gave an account of the dramatic incident.

#RIP Legendary US singer Tony Bennett died at the age of 96 in his hometown of New York.

#INDIA A group of women in India set fire to the house of a man accused of parading two women naked in the northeastern state of Manipur where months of ethnic violence have left at least 120 dead.

#CALIFORNIA  A teenage girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a handwritten “help me” sign in a parked car, police said.

