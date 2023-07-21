Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#BOAR-ING German police called off a search for a wild animal initially believed to be a lioness roaming the outskirts of Berlin after determining it was more likely a wild boar.
#DMZ A witness who saw a member of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea’s border suddenly sprint to North Korea gave an account of the dramatic incident.
#RIP Legendary US singer Tony Bennett died at the age of 96 in his hometown of New York.
#INDIA A group of women in India set fire to the house of a man accused of parading two women naked in the northeastern state of Manipur where months of ethnic violence have left at least 120 dead.
#CALIFORNIA A teenage girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a handwritten “help me” sign in a parked car, police said.
