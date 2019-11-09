This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 November, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Moya Doherty defends RTÉ, National Maternity Hospital, Berlin Wall falls 30 years ago.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 9 Nov 2019, 8:03 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

AUTUMN SCENES 758A7850_90584674 The last rays of sunshine iluminate sheep on the Curragh Plains in County Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

30-anniversary-of-the-fall-of-the-wall-berlin Tourists photograph themselves on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Source: PA Images

#BERLIN WALL: Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the protection for democracy and freedom as Germany commemorated the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

#POLANKSI: A French former model and actress has accused Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski of raping her in a Swiss ski resort when she was a teenager.

#THOMAS GRIFFITHS: A UK schoolboy who stabbed his former girlfriend to death then placed her hand on the knife in her neck to make it look like a suicide has been sentenced to life.  

PARTING SHOT

crash Scene of the crash in the town Turkey, about 420km from Dallas.

A small plane that crashed in Texas in September was flying “too slow” as part of a gender reveal stunt, a new report from US authorities has found

The NTSB has concluded that the pilot of the crop duster was maneuvering the plane at a low altitude in order to “dump about 350 gallons (1,325 litres) of pink water for a gender reveal”.

The crash is the latest in a series of accidents that have occurred as a result of dangerous gender reveal incidents.

Last month, an Iowa woman was killed when a homemade device that was meant to spray colorful powder into the air instead exploded like a pipe bomb.

