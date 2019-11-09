Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- RTÉ board chairperson Moya Doherty has defended the station’s output and financial position.
- The Vatican ‘still hasn’t granted permission’ for the Sisters of Charity pull out from maternity hospital site, Dr Peter Boylan has claimed.
- Labour leader Brendan Howlin told his party’s conference that it will not join the next government just to make up the numbers. (RTÉ News)
- A vote to green-light the redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens on Dublin’s northside brings to an end more than three years of discussions.
- A local authority failed to carry out any environmental impact assessment before destroying a biodiverse wetland area in Tallaght.
WORLD
#BERLIN WALL: Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the protection for democracy and freedom as Germany commemorated the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
#POLANKSI: A French former model and actress has accused Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski of raping her in a Swiss ski resort when she was a teenager.
#THOMAS GRIFFITHS: A UK schoolboy who stabbed his former girlfriend to death then placed her hand on the knife in her neck to make it look like a suicide has been sentenced to life.
PARTING SHOT
A small plane that crashed in Texas in September was flying “too slow” as part of a gender reveal stunt, a new report from US authorities has found.
The NTSB has concluded that the pilot of the crop duster was maneuvering the plane at a low altitude in order to “dump about 350 gallons (1,325 litres) of pink water for a gender reveal”.
The crash is the latest in a series of accidents that have occurred as a result of dangerous gender reveal incidents.
Last month, an Iowa woman was killed when a homemade device that was meant to spray colorful powder into the air instead exploded like a pipe bomb.
