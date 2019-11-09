Small plane crashes in Texas during gender reveal stunt

A SMALL PLANE that crashed in Texas in September was flying “too slow” as part of a gender reveal stunt, a new report has found.

A report by US aviation authorities the NTSB has found that the pilot of the crop duster was maneuvering the plane at a low altitude in order to “dump about 350 gallons (1,325 litres) of pink water for a gender reveal”.

The plane was going too slow and stalled, causing it to crash and land upside down.

There were two persons on board the single seat airplane and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened on 7 September near the town of Turkey, about 420 kilometers northwest of Dallas.

“The Federal Aviation Administration inspector reported that the accident occurred during a low pass for a gender reveal celebration,” the NTSB said in its report, which also found no mechanical fault with the plane.

The crash is the latest in a series of accidents that have occurred as a result of dangerous gender reveal incidents.

Last month, an Iowa woman was killed when a homemade device that was meant to spray colorful powder into the air instead exploded like a pipe bomb.