Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Ireland

Heather Andrews and Josh Warde have their engagement blessed at the Shrine of St. Valentine in Dublin Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

A US Army Stryker wheeled tank in Romania. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#TALKS: Russian President Vladimir Putin held crisis talks with US and French counterparts Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron amid Russia’s military build up on the Ukrainian border.

#CANADA: Police are set to clear a key bridge between Canada and the US that has been blocked by anti-vaccine mandate truckers.

#PARIS: Similar anti-vaccine demonstrations inspired by the Canadian truckers have taken place in European cities including Paris and The Hague.

#UNFROZEN ASSETS: There was anger in Kabul following the decision by US President Joe Biden to take $3.5 billion of Afghan assets held in US banks to fund 9/11 families.

PARTING SHOT

The wide availability of the pill was once heralded as revolutionary for women across the world who could access it.

The UK’s medicines regulator is seeking to do the same for the menopause by making hormone replacement therapy available over the counter and at negligible charge.