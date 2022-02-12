Man and woman arrested over fatal assault of man in Wicklow are released without charge

A MAN AND a woman arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a man in Wicklow have been released without charge.

The death of the man occurred at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow on Thursday 10 February.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm and found a male, aged in his 30s, deceased inside the property with fatal injuries. His body remains at the scene.

A woman (aged in her 20s) and a man (aged in his 30s) were arrested at the scene. Both persons have now been released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in Baltinglass are connoting to appealing to any person who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.