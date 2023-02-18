Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine and Russian forces of conducting “widespread and systemic” attacks on the country’s civilian population.
#DISASTER The deathtoll has risen to more than 44,000 from the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, with rescue operations expected to mostly cease tomorrow.
#TRAFFICKING Bulgarian police have arrested seven people, an official said today, a day after the bodies of 18 Afghans were found in an abandoned truck outside the capital Sofia.
#MISSILE North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile today, according to South Korea’s military, its first test in seven weeks.
#BALLOON HUNT The US has ended its search for debris from an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down earlier this month as well as two other objects downed near Alaska and on Lake Huron.
The Carnival of Venice will draw to a close after this weekend, shortly after the annual festival’s Most Beautiful mask competition winner is selected.
Some reports estimate that the tradition dates as far back as the 12th century.
Traditionally people were allowed to wear them between the festival of Santo Stefano (St. Stephen’s Day) and the end of the carnival season at midnight of Shrove Tuesday.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site