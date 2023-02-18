Police at the scene of 'suspicious device' in Derry following hijacking attempt

THE PSNI ARE currently attending a security alert in Derry following the discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area to the southside of the city this morning.

This is believed to be linked to a report of an attempted hijacking in the nearby Hollymount Park estate at approximately 9.35pm last night.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by three masked men who tried to hijack his car. The masked men were armed with what is believed to be knives and a firearm.”

“The suspects ran off in the direction of Corrody Road where the suspect device was located close to a sportsground. The impact to the delivery driver and wider community is plain to see, with a large scale community safety operation and investigation now in place and ongoing.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23. We are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage which can assist to dial 101 also.”