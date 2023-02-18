Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 18 February 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Google Streetview An area close to where the device was discovered on Derry's Corrody road
# Security Alert
Police at the scene of 'suspicious device' in Derry following hijacking attempt
Masked men ran in the direction of the Corrody Rad area after a failed hijacking and a device was discovered nearby shortly afterwards.
1.5k
0
51 minutes ago

THE PSNI ARE currently attending a security alert in Derry following the discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area to the southside of the city this morning.

This is believed to be linked to a report of an attempted hijacking in the nearby Hollymount Park estate at approximately 9.35pm last night.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by three masked men who tried to hijack his car. The masked men were armed with what is believed to be knives and a firearm.”

“The suspects ran off in the direction of Corrody Road where the suspect device was located close to a sportsground. The impact to the delivery driver and wider community is plain to see, with a large scale community safety operation and investigation now in place and ongoing.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23. We are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage which can assist to dial 101 also.” 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags