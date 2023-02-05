Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A young fisherman has drowned after he went overboard while fishing on a crabbing vessel off the Co Donegal coast overnight.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has called for public anger be directed at the Government instead of refugees.

Armagh fans organised a minute’s applause at a Gaelic football match earlier today in memory of Natalie McNally, who was murdered at her home in Lurgan late last year.

The British government's Troubles legacy Bill is not the way to deal with Northern Ireland's past, commissioner for victims and survivors Ian Jeffers has said.

One individual was responsible for almost 90% of all complaints about noise from aircraft using Dublin Airport last year – filing a daily average of 64 incidents with the airport operator, DAA.

RTÉ's Liveline was the most complained about show last year to the broadcasting authority, although none of the gripes made by listeners have so far been upheld.

INTERNATIONAL

#IRAN Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon or commute the sentences of a “significant number” of prison inmates, some of whom were detained during intense protests in Iran.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Kyiv would not use new long-range weapons from the West to strike targets in Russia.

#AVALANCHES Austrian police have said that five people have been killed in avalanches in the west of the country, after three deaths were reported yesterday despite pleas for caution on ski slopes.

#MIGRANTS A woman and a child have drowned and 41 people were rescued after a boat carrying migrants from Turkey sank off the Greek island of Leros, Greece’s coastguard said today.

PARTING SHOT

Kildare County Council held a ‘Carrying her Flame’ event yesterday to celebrate St Brigid in which a flame representing the saint was brought from the market square at the top of Kildare Town to spread light around the square.

Crowds gathered from across Co Kildare, to attend this ceremony of lanterns, procession, and fire to light up the town.

Carrying Her Flame’ is part of Brigid 1500, which boasts a full calendar of over 50 events and initiatives taking place from 28th January – 7th February and beyond to celebrate and commemorate St. Brigid for the 1500th anniversary of her death in 2024.