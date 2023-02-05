Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#IRAN Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon or commute the sentences of a “significant number” of prison inmates, some of whom were detained during intense protests in Iran.
#UKRAINE Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Kyiv would not use new long-range weapons from the West to strike targets in Russia.
#AVALANCHES Austrian police have said that five people have been killed in avalanches in the west of the country, after three deaths were reported yesterday despite pleas for caution on ski slopes.
#MIGRANTS A woman and a child have drowned and 41 people were rescued after a boat carrying migrants from Turkey sank off the Greek island of Leros, Greece’s coastguard said today.
Kildare County Council held a ‘Carrying her Flame’ event yesterday to celebrate St Brigid in which a flame representing the saint was brought from the market square at the top of Kildare Town to spread light around the square.
Crowds gathered from across Co Kildare, to attend this ceremony of lanterns, procession, and fire to light up the town.
Carrying Her Flame’ is part of Brigid 1500, which boasts a full calendar of over 50 events and initiatives taking place from 28th January – 7th February and beyond to celebrate and commemorate St. Brigid for the 1500th anniversary of her death in 2024.
