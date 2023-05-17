Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#MEP Next year’s European elections will take place between Thursday 6 and Sunday 9 June, in which Ireland will elect a total of 14 Members of European Parliament.
#UKRAINE Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has signed the “Register of Damages” at today’s Council of Europe Summit in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.
#RIP The body of a 26-year-old Irish tourist has been found in Switzerland after he was reported missing over the weekend.
President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina today attended the launch of The Pisreóg Project.
The national exhibition is the first of its kind, with members of the Travelling community organising and designing it entirely.
Pictured is Jessica McDonagh with the President.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site