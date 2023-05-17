Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eamonn Farrell A bale of hay blocking the entrance to the Magowna House, where locals have protested after refugees were housed here. Eamonn Farrell

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said that a hotel in Inch “has to be used” to house asylum seekers due to a lack of alternative accommodation.

to house asylum seekers due to a lack of alternative accommodation. Gardaí are investigating an assault on a male teenager in Navan in Co Meath, footage of which has been circulating on social media today.

today. The trial of a 32-year-old man accused of murdering schoolteacher Ashling Murphy in Offaly last year, which was due to begin next month, has been postponed until October.

in Offaly last year, which was due to begin next month, has been postponed until October. Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield has called on the government to uphold their commitment to expunge criminal records of gay and bisexual men who were convicted of historical offences .

. Telecommunications company Eir has been fined €2.45 million by the electronic communications regulator ComReg for overcharging an estimated 76,000 customers.

an estimated 76,000 customers. A judge has ordered the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who has admitted sexually assaulting four women and a teenage girl in Dublin while cycling past them.

girl in Dublin while cycling past them. Migrant support groups have reacted in “horror” after protesters in Clare reportedly boarded a bus carrying asylum seekers to conduct a headcount and record the men on video.

INTERNATIONAL

TalkTV Eric Adams, New York mayor, called paparazzi who chased Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'reckless and irresponsible' TalkTV

#MEP Next year’s European elections will take place between Thursday 6 and Sunday 9 June, in which Ireland will elect a total of 14 Members of European Parliament.

Advertisement

#UKRAINE Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has signed the “Register of Damages” at today’s Council of Europe Summit in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

#RIP The body of a 26-year-old Irish tourist has been found in Switzerland after he was reported missing over the weekend.

PARTING SHOT

Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina today attended the launch of The Pisreóg Project.

The national exhibition is the first of its kind, with members of the Travelling community organising and designing it entirely.

Pictured is Jessica McDonagh with the President.