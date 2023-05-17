Gardaí investigating assault on teenager in Navan after footage shared on social media

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING an assault on a male teenager in Navan in Co Meath, footage of which has been circulating on social media today.

The victim of the assault, which occurred on Monday afternoon, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to receive treatment for serious facial injuries.

Gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case we would request that people refrain from sharing this video.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930.”

The video was widely shared on social media this morning, with the perpetrators roundly criticised.