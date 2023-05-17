Taoiseach signs 'Register of Damages' for those who have suffered from ongoing war in Ukraine

Diarmuid Pepper reporting from Reykjavik

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has signed the “Register of Damages” at today’s Council of Europe Summit in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

The register is described as the “first step towards an international compensation mechanism for victims of Russian aggression” in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Register is established for an initial period of three years and will serve as a record of evidence and claims information on damage, loss or injury caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

It paves the way towards a future international comprehensive compensation mechanism for the victims of the Russian aggression.

Varadkar said the register signals that the global community is standing together but expressed hope that countries in the “global south” will get “much more behind Ukraine”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar signs the “register of damages”, a redress scheme for all those who have suffered due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. @IrishRepCoE @coe @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/f54iBuBTRY — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) May 17, 2023

The Reykjavik Summit is only the fourth that the Council of Europe has convened.

The Council of Europe (COE) is the continent’s leading organisation in the field of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

It was established in 1949 in the wake of World War II with the aim of promoting stability and increasing cooperation on the continent.

There are currently 46 member states and five observer states, which includes the United States, Japan, the Vatican, Canada, and Mexico.

Every European state except for Belarus, Russia and Kosovo is a member.

Russia was excluded from the COE in March of last year after launching an invasion of Ukraine.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a COE spokesperson said “it became clear that cooperation and solidarity within Europe would be under strain”.

As a result, discussions began last May “on whether it was time, in light of the global situation, to convene a Summit of the Council of Europe”.

The spokesperson added: “The aim is to set up a register of damages where all those who have suffered damages and harm due to the invasion can have them recorded and subsequently redressed, as well as to seek ways to make those who have committed crimes in Ukraine accountable for their actions.”

This morning, Varadkar signed this register on behalf of Ireland.

43 countries, including Ireland, and the European Union have joined or indicated their intention to join the Register set up by the participants to the ongoing COE Summit.

Speaking to reporters in Reykjavik, Varadkar said: “The Register of Damages will allow us to record the damage done to Ukraine, and Ukrainian people and property, by Russia so that when we get to a point in the future, that there can be reparations.

“It also sets structures to hold people to account in the future and collecting evidence as well.”

Varadkar added: “This is very much the democracies of the world saying that we’re going to stand together because democracy and human rights and territorial integrity are under attack.

“And this isn’t just about Ukraine. This is about defending all of us and defending our values.”

Varadkar also expressed hope that the Council of Europe member states could “reach out to countries of the global South”.

“We had a good discussion last night as to how we could reach out to the countries of the global South, African countries, and also countries in Latin America,” said Varadkar.

“I also think we’ve (Ireland) got the strength of history on our side, that what Russia is doing in Ukraine is essentially an imperial war.

“It’s a large country thinking that it has a sphere of influence and it’s trying to take over another country and we really hope that we can get African countries, Asian countries, Latin American countries, much more behind Ukraine than perhaps they’ve been to date.”

Iceland currently holds the presidency of the COE, having taken over the role from Ireland last November.

Later today, Iceland will hand the presidency over to Latvia.

Speaking this morning, the prime minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir said: “The Council of Europe can and should play an important role in ensuring accountability.

“The Register is an important step towards accountability for crimes committed in Russia’s brutal war and a strong message of support to Ukraine.”

A COE spokesperson said: “The hard work begins now – we need to ensure that the Register becomes operational soon, so that victims of Russian aggression could submit their claims.”