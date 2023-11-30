Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
8 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

shane-mcgowan-of-the-pogues-at-the-world-nightclub-new-york-ny-february-1986-photo-karen-peterseneverett-collection Alamy Stock Photo Shane MacGowan who was praised for his enormous influence on music following his passing today. Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

embedded600a241d928b47948b29d4d0aeff487a AP Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, centre, is supported by her mother after she was released from prison by Israel, in the West Bank town of Ramallah. AP

#COP28 The gathering saw the first pledges to a new Loss and Damage Fund  as countries reached a long-awaited agreement. Lauren Boland reports from Dubai for The Journal.
#GAZA Israel and Hamas agreed to a day-long extension to ceasefire, as eight more hostages are released.
#RUSSIA The state’s conservative turn continued as it banned the “international LGBT movement,” claiming it was an extremist group in a move that cements a long crackdown on the community.

PARTING SHOT

Following the passing of Shane MacGowan, Tony Duffin reflects on the impact of Shane’s work on him during his time in London during the 1980’s.

He notes that one song by The Pogues served up an “accurate depiction of a life lived on the streets of London — sex work, begging, drug use, violence, chaos, disease and death”, but that this would prompt him to move into working in homeless and drug services.

“…Shane MacGowan was many things to many people. I want to tell you what he meant to me way back in 1980s London.”

You can read more here.

Eoghan Dalton
