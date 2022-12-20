Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

David Raleigh Garda checkpoints in Rathkeale today. David Raleigh

Jonathan Dowdall, a former co-accused of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch who has turned State’s witness, has denied he used the promise of bomb timers as “a bargaining tool” to get dissident republicans to mediate in the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

as “a bargaining tool” to get dissident republicans to mediate in the Hutch/Kinahan feud. Minister for Justice Simon Harris walked the streets of Rathkeale tonight in a show of solidarity with locals who called for more gardaí after a number of vehicles were written off in a ramming incident yesterday.

tonight in a show of solidarity with locals who called for more gardaí after a number of vehicles were written off in a ramming incident yesterday. A woman in her 70s is in a serious condition after being struck by a car on the Galway to Moycullen road yesterday afternoon in Dangan.

after being struck by a car on the Galway to Moycullen road yesterday afternoon in Dangan. A remorsless “persistent child sex abuser” who offended multiple children over a period of 28 years has been given a 15-year sentence with the final two years suspended.

with the final two years suspended. Junior doctors have voted overwhelmingly in favour of an agreement that tackles unsafe working hours and difficulties in getting paid for hours worked.

have voted overwhelmingly in favour of an agreement that tackles unsafe working hours and difficulties in getting paid for hours worked. The chief medical officer has appealed to people to stay at home if they have flu-like symptoms and to return to wearing masks on public transport.

and to return to wearing masks on public transport. Eir has said that some of its customers have had a tranche of their emails deleted due to an error during an IT upgrade.

has said that some of its customers have had a tranche of their due to an error during an IT upgrade. Two men aged in their 30s and 50s have been arrested in north Dublin following the seizure of €1.3 million in various drugs alongside cash and ammo by Gardaí.

following the seizure of €1.3 million in various drugs alongside cash and ammo by Gardaí. A judge has given the mandatory life sentence to Aaron Connolly (23), who was convicred of the 2018 murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer.

INTERNATIONAL

Andy Wong / PA A worker in PPE administers a Covid-19 test in Beijing Andy Wong / PA / PA

#TERRY HALL Neville Staples has led tributes to his The Specials bandmate following Hall’s death at the age of 63.

#MARKLE Jeremy Clarkson’s Sun newspaper column, in which he said he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex, has become the most complained-about article to the UK’s press watchdog.

Advertisement

#TALIBAN Authorities today ordered an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan girls, the ministry of higher education said in a letter issued to all government and private universities.

#MCGREGOR A rtired Russian MMA fighter has launched High Court proceedings against Conor McGregor over an alleged barrage of harassing, intimidating and defamatory posts on social media about the Dublin-based retired Russian MMA fighter.

#COVID-19 Cases are soaring across China, with hospitals struggling and pharmacy shelves stripped bare after the government’s sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

PARTING SHOT

The HSE is inviting health care staff and the general public to attend their annual Christmas Concert which takes place tomorrow.

The virtual event will include performances from HSE staff choirs from the four corners of Ireland, with special guests including renowned cellist Gerard Peregrine, Niamh Kavanagh and Jerry Fish.

Among those featuring this year is Letterkenny Hospital Choir, made up of 30 current and retired staff members, along with colleagues working in community services locally.

Members of the public can join the concert by registering here.