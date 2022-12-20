Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#TERRY HALL Neville Staples has led tributes to his The Specials bandmate following Hall’s death at the age of 63.
#MARKLE Jeremy Clarkson’s Sun newspaper column, in which he said he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex, has become the most complained-about article to the UK’s press watchdog.
#TALIBAN Authorities today ordered an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan girls, the ministry of higher education said in a letter issued to all government and private universities.
#MCGREGOR A rtired Russian MMA fighter has launched High Court proceedings against Conor McGregor over an alleged barrage of harassing, intimidating and defamatory posts on social media about the Dublin-based retired Russian MMA fighter.
#COVID-19 Cases are soaring across China, with hospitals struggling and pharmacy shelves stripped bare after the government’s sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.
The HSE is inviting health care staff and the general public to attend their annual Christmas Concert which takes place tomorrow.
The virtual event will include performances from HSE staff choirs from the four corners of Ireland, with special guests including renowned cellist Gerard Peregrine, Niamh Kavanagh and Jerry Fish.
Among those featuring this year is Letterkenny Hospital Choir, made up of 30 current and retired staff members, along with colleagues working in community services locally.
Members of the public can join the concert by registering here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS