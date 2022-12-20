Woman (70s) in serious condition after being struck by a car in Co Galway

A WOMAN IN her 70s is in a serious condition after being struck by a car on the Galway to Moycullen road yesterday afternoon in Dangan.

The collision occurred at around 4.50pm. A single car collided with a pedestrian, who was then rushed to University Hospital Galway where she is currently receiving treatment.

No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene on the N59 has been carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were in the vicinity of the N59 at Dangan , Co. Galway between 4.30pm and 5pm yesterday 19th December 2022, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.