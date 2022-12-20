Advertisement

The drugs and other items seized by Gardaí attached to the Bridewell Garda Station's detective and regular units.
# North Dublin
Two men arrested after Gardaí seize €1.3 million of drugs alongside ammo in north Dublin
The two men aged in their 30s and 50s are being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.
729
0
13 minutes ago

TWO MEN AGED in their 30s and 50s have been arrested in north Dublin following the seizure of €1.3 million in various drugs alongside cash and ammo by Gardaí.

Gardaí from the Bridewell detective unit and the station’s regular unit uncovered the large amount of drugs when they searched an apartment on Ann Street North on Sunday.

€280,000 worth of Cocaine, €168,000 worth of Diamorphine and €120,000 worth of Amphetamine were recovered from the apartment.

The search of a vehicle at the same location also resulted in the discovery of an additional €315,000 worth of cocaine, €70,000 worth of diamorphine and €420,000 worth of amphetamine.

Gardaí discovered a further €6000 in cash, a small amount of ammo, a hydraulic press, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.

The two men who were arrested at the scene are currently being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station Unit.

The search was part of Operation Tara, and investigations are ongoing into the seizure. The drugs that were recovered will be sent for analysis.

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
