Wednesday 25 January 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Andres Poveda Miriam O’Callaghan and Alan Shortt pictured with 16-year-old Sean Barnes from Wexford who avails of LauraLynn services, at the Mansion House as LauraLynn launch their 2023 Heroes Ball.
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
More asylum accommodation issues, cost of living “eroding” our living standards and US gives tanks to Ukr
1.1k
0
29 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

lauralynn-heros-ball Andres Poveda Miriam O’Callaghan and Alan Shortt pictured with 16-year-old Sean Barnes from Wexford who avails of LauraLynn services, at the Mansion House as LauraLynn launch their 2023 Heroes Ball. Andres Poveda

INTERNATIONAL

chicago-high-rise-fire Charles Rex Arbogast Firefighter Mose Demasi looks up at the Harper Square residential building after he and others fought a multi-floor fire at the high-rise in the Kenwood neighbourhood of Chicago, Charles Rex Arbogast

#USA: A man suspected of of killing seven fellow farmworkers and wounding another in Half Moon Bay, California is expected to appear in court today to face multiple murder charges.

#UKRAINE:  The US said it will deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine adding to a growing fleet of Western armour being assembled for an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian invasion.

#ROMANIA: Andrew Tate’s phones and laptops are being searched as Romanian prosecutors look for evidence as part of an organised crime and human trafficking probe, an official has said.

PARTING SHOT

And now to end on a sad note.

The co-creator of Sesame Street, the beloved children’s educational TV series, has died aged 93.

Lloyd Morrisett’s death was announced by Sesame Workshop, the non-profit he helped establish under the name the Children’s Television Workshop.

No cause of death was given.

Mr Morrisett and Joan Ganz Cooney worked with Harvard University developmental psychologist Gerald Lesser to build the show’s unique approach to teaching that now reaches 120 million children.

Screenshot 2023-01-25 8.20.16 PM PA PA

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
