Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#USA: A man suspected of of killing seven fellow farmworkers and wounding another in Half Moon Bay, California is expected to appear in court today to face multiple murder charges.
#UKRAINE: The US said it will deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine adding to a growing fleet of Western armour being assembled for an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian invasion.
#ROMANIA: Andrew Tate’s phones and laptops are being searched as Romanian prosecutors look for evidence as part of an organised crime and human trafficking probe, an official has said.
And now to end on a sad note.
The co-creator of Sesame Street, the beloved children’s educational TV series, has died aged 93.
Lloyd Morrisett’s death was announced by Sesame Workshop, the non-profit he helped establish under the name the Children’s Television Workshop.
No cause of death was given.
Mr Morrisett and Joan Ganz Cooney worked with Harvard University developmental psychologist Gerald Lesser to build the show’s unique approach to teaching that now reaches 120 million children.
