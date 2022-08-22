The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KILDARE A man in his 20s who was left in critical condition following a serious assault in Kildare on Saturday night has been pronounced dead.

2. #BEAL NA BLATH Gardaí arrested a man on suspicion of throwing an object in the direction of the Taoiseach as he was addressing the crowds at Béal na Bláth yesterday.

3. #CLONDALKIN Over €3.2 million worth of cocaine has been seized and a man has been arrested following a Garda raid on a house in Clondalkin, Co Dublin.

4. #KYIV Ireland has reopened its embassy in Kyiv after six months of remote operations due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

5. #FAUCI US President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 adviser Dr Anthony Fauci announced today that he plans to step down in December.

