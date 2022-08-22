Man arrested after €3.2 million worth of cocaine seized in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
OVER €3.2 MILLION worth of cocaine has been seized and a man has been arrested following a Garda raid on a house in Clondalkin, Co Dublin.
The search operation, which saw 40 blocks of suspected cocaine seized, took place at approximately 7pm yesterday evening at a house in Clondalkin.
Gardaí have said that the drugs seized have an estimated street value of €3.2 million, with €21,500 worth of drug paraphernalia and cash also being seized.
The search was carried out as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Clondalkin, with Gardaí from the Ronanstown District Drugs Unit and Detective Unit carrying out the search.
The man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested and has since been taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Gardaí have said that investigations remain ongoing.
