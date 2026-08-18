File image of Wetherspoons bar and restaurant, The South Strand, in Hanover Quay, Dublin Alamy
Keep It Down

Wetherspoons bans customers from playing music out loud and taking calls on speaker

Wetherspoons said the pub chain has been receiving complaints from customers ‘being driven nuts by other people’s videos and amplified phone conversations’.
8.36am, 18 Aug 2026
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WETHERSPOONS HAS BANNED customers from playing music out loud or taking calls on speakerphone.

Wetherspoons has six pubs in the Republic of Ireland and three in the North.

In a statement to The Journal, a Wetherspoons spokesperson said that it has “always had a policy of not having music”.

While some Wetherspoons – trading as “Lloyds” – have music at certain times, the majority don’t allow music to be played to aid conversation, as well as to make savings on licensing costs.  

However, the spokesperson said that “an increasing problem in recent years relates to smartphones and iPads, which are used for videos or telephone conversations”.

The spokesperson said that the pub chain has been receiving complaints from customers who are “being driven nuts by other people’s videos and amplified phone conversations”.

As a result, the spokesperson said “Wetherspoons has asked customers to switch their phones to silent or to use earphones”.

The spokesperson confirmed that this will apply to the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Wetherspoon chairman and founder Tim Martin said: “In a world dominated by other people’s music and amplified sound, Wetherspoon pubs are an oasis of tranquillity and contemplation.

“In order to avoid customers being driven chicken jalfrezi by a cacophony of sound, we are kindly asking phone users to pipe down.”

In the UK, the Liberal Democrats have previously called for fines of up to £1,000 for “headphone dodgers” who play music out loud on buses and trains.

A UK YouGov poll published in 2025 suggested 62% of people would back the move, with 28% saying they would oppose the Lib Dems’ proposed fines.

The poll found almost three-quarters of pensioners would support the fines, while those aged between 18 and 24 were split 47-43 in favour.

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