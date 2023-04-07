Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Lanark Way interface gates which allow traffic to move between the Republican and Loyalist areas of Belfast during limited times of the day. Alamy Stock Photo

A ceremony at Stormont to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement has taken place, alongside commemoration events across the island of Ireland.

Irish troops were forced to shelter in bomb proof bunkers yesterday and overnight as Israeli jets attacked targets inside Lebanon in response to militants firing rockets into Israel.

Mandatory mask wearing in hospitals and healthcare settings is to be scrapped later this month.

A weather warning could be issued early next week, with wet and windy weather in store.

A third of people in Britain would not mind Northern Ireland leaving the UK, while a fifth believe it will no longer be part of the union in 10 years from now, new research suggests.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinian children inspect a bomb crater after an Israeli airstrike. Alamy Stock Photo

#TURKEY Moscow could abandon the Ukraine grain deal if obstacles to Russian exports remained, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

#EUROPE Fifteen of the EU’s 27 member states are backing legal action by Brussels against Hungary over a law Budapest has passed that is deemed discriminatory against LGBQT+ people.

#MIDDLE EAST Violence has broken out across Israel, Palestine and Lebanon. An alleged Palestinian shooting attack in the northern occupied West Bank killed two women and seriously wounded another, Israeli medics said.

#SCOTLAND The firm which audits the Scottish National Party’s accounts has resigned, it has emerged.

#USA Coolio, the rapper, who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including Gangsta’s Paradise and Fantastic Voyage, died last year because of fentanyl, his manager has said.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Good Friday and Dublin Airport anticipates that today will be its busiest day for departures over the Easter break.

Between yesterday and Monday, Dublin Airport expects close to 500,000 people to pass through the airport.

