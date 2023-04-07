Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#TURKEY Moscow could abandon the Ukraine grain deal if obstacles to Russian exports remained, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
#EUROPE Fifteen of the EU’s 27 member states are backing legal action by Brussels against Hungary over a law Budapest has passed that is deemed discriminatory against LGBQT+ people.
#MIDDLE EAST Violence has broken out across Israel, Palestine and Lebanon. An alleged Palestinian shooting attack in the northern occupied West Bank killed two women and seriously wounded another, Israeli medics said.
#SCOTLAND The firm which audits the Scottish National Party’s accounts has resigned, it has emerged.
#USA Coolio, the rapper, who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including Gangsta’s Paradise and Fantastic Voyage, died last year because of fentanyl, his manager has said.
PARTING SHOT
It’s Good Friday and Dublin Airport anticipates that today will be its busiest day for departures over the Easter break.
Between yesterday and Monday, Dublin Airport expects close to 500,000 people to pass through the airport.
So today we asked: Are you jetting off anywhere over the Easter break?
And the results are in:
