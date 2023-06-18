Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Clare Keogh Cian , James, Aisling Molone pictured at the Cork Summer Show 2023. Clare Keogh

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has responded to claims by President Michael D Higgins that “Ireland is playing with fire” in a “drift” away from neutrality.

A Status Orange weather warning is in place for Cavan, Donegal and leitrim as a status yellow has been issued for three-quarters of the country as Met Éireann cautions of the risk of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

One of the great myths in Irish public life is that various governments have willingly thrown away the chance of making a fortune from oil and gas exploration.

Two lifeguards who were taken to hospital after a lightning strike in Co Kerry did not suffer any wounds, a leader in Irish water safety has said.

Farm inspections for water pollution have declined overall through the past decade, with almost 60 qualified investigators needed to bring Ireland’s oversight needs up to speed.

The British Government’s Legacy Bill, which is opposed by political parties and victims’ groups, will not be paused, the Northern Ireland Office minister has insisted.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A man clad in a sheepskin, the 's'Homo des Be' (sheepman), carries a live ram around his shoulders as he spends the Sunday before Ciutadella's Saint John festival walking barefoot through the ancient city quarters accompanied by a Saint John committee making frequent stops at many houses. Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive, British officials have said.

#KOSOVO NATO has underlined the “unwavering” commitment of its KFOR peacekeeping force to its duties in Kosovo as tensions flare with pressure building on Serbia over the detention of three Kosovo police officers.

#SUDAN A fresh ceasefire took effect in Sudan today after intense fighting that saw deadly air strikes in Khartoum and an exodus of wounded over the border into Chad.

#CHINA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing aimed at trying to cool exploding US-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge.

PARTING SHOT

The high heat of recent weeks has had a sting in the tail – a series of violent thunderstorms sweeping across the country.

Met Éireann has issued another set of Status Orange and Yellow warnings today for two-thirds of the country.

The forecaster has warned of storms with a risk of lightning and localised flooding.

With that in mind we asked: Are you frightened by lightning? And the results are in – like this journalist most of our readers who responded said that nature’s fireworks are an enjoyable diversion from the telly.