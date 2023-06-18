Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive, British officials have said.
#KOSOVO NATO has underlined the “unwavering” commitment of its KFOR peacekeeping force to its duties in Kosovo as tensions flare with pressure building on Serbia over the detention of three Kosovo police officers.
#SUDAN A fresh ceasefire took effect in Sudan today after intense fighting that saw deadly air strikes in Khartoum and an exodus of wounded over the border into Chad.
#CHINA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing aimed at trying to cool exploding US-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge.
The high heat of recent weeks has had a sting in the tail – a series of violent thunderstorms sweeping across the country.
Met Éireann has issued another set of Status Orange and Yellow warnings today for two-thirds of the country.
The forecaster has warned of storms with a risk of lightning and localised flooding.
With that in mind we asked: Are you frightened by lightning? And the results are in – like this journalist most of our readers who responded said that nature’s fireworks are an enjoyable diversion from the telly.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site