Stormy Sunday ahead as Met Éireann issues another Status Yellow warning

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning is in place for three-quarters of the country as Met Éireann cautions of the risk of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for all of Connacht and Munster as well as Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Westmeath.

The warning came into effect at 10am and is due to remain in place until 10pm amid “thunderstorms bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and the chance of hail”.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 12pm until 9pm.

Today’s national forecast spells heavy showers and thunderstorms tracking up from the southwest, according to Met Éireann, with cloudy conditions.

Scattered showers are expected to become more widespread into the afternoon and evening, some turning heavy with the potential for thunderstorms, hail and local flooding. Highest temperatures will be around 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

“Tonight, residual thundery showers will largely die away though isolated showers will continue,” Met Éireann says.

“Some heavy rain will also move into northeastern parts of Ulster for a time. Mist or fog will form with just light southwest breezes. Temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees.

“Monday will be a similarly showery day with misty conditions in places too. Scattered showers in the morning will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening, some turning heavy with thunderstorms and localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.”