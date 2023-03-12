Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#US Former US vice-president Mike Pence explicitly criticised then-president Donald Trump for his role in the 6 January riot, saying: “His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”
#UKRAINE Russia’s advance appears to have stalled in its campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
#SCOTLAND One-third of Scottish people think Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is the best candidate to be the country’s next first minister, according to a new poll.
Tonight marks the 95th Annual Academy Awards and interest on this side of the Atlantic has never been higher.
The Journal Assistant News Editor Aoife Barry will be in attendance to bring us all the news from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.
Join us from midnight Irish time for live updates or check back in tomorrow morning to find out who took home the coveted awards.
