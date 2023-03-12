Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie A billboard with posters about homeless and living in tents on Bow Lane West Dublin Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Two medical negligence solicitors called for a redress scheme to be established for children who were born with birth defects as a result of their mothers being prescribed a specific anti-epilepsy drug while pregnant.

while pregnant. Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman condemned “vicious abuse” targeted at LGBT+ people and activists.

people and activists. An Irish tech entrepreneur warned that “a huge amount of start-ups are going to get stung” by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank .

. A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s died in separate, single-vehicle crashes in the early hours of this morning.

died in separate, single-vehicle crashes in the early hours of this morning. US comedy show Saturday Night Live faced criticism over a joke on yesterday’s show that played on Irish stereotypes ahead of the Oscars.

faced criticism over a joke on yesterday’s show that played on Irish stereotypes ahead of the Oscars. Ireland beat Scotland 22-7 in a Six Nations game, keeping their dream of a Grand Slam alive.

game, keeping their dream of a Grand Slam alive. Ahead of the Oscars, here’s a look inside the state of the Irish film industry.

THE WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo Former US President and Vice President Donald Trump and Mike Pence during the first year of Trump's presidency Alamy Stock Photo

#US Former US vice-president Mike Pence explicitly criticised then-president Donald Trump for his role in the 6 January riot, saying: “His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Advertisement

#UKRAINE Russia’s advance appears to have stalled in its campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

#SCOTLAND One-third of Scottish people think Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is the best candidate to be the country’s next first minister, according to a new poll.

PARTING SHOT

Tonight marks the 95th Annual Academy Awards and interest on this side of the Atlantic has never been higher.

The Journal Assistant News Editor Aoife Barry will be in attendance to bring us all the news from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Join us from midnight Irish time for live updates or check back in tomorrow morning to find out who took home the coveted awards.