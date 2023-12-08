Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Damien Eagers / PA A mourner holds the order of service for the funeral of Shane MacGowan at Saint Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh Damien Eagers / PA / PA

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Government’s Judicial Appointments Commission Bill .

. The Tánaiste announced a funding package of €50 million to support climate-related projects in countries that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change .

. Shane MacGowan’s funeral mass took place in Co Tipperary.

took place in Co Tipperary. The HSE issued a warning to heroin users in Cork after eight people overdosed over the course of 36 hours this week.

in Cork after eight people overdosed over the course of 36 hours this week. Ireland ranks the top five across Europe for incidence rates of gonorrhoea and syphilis , according to the latest reports from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

, according to the latest reports from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The Department of Education expects to spend around €28 million on renting prefab buildings for hundreds of schools next year.

next year. Coimisúin na Meán, the media commission, are asking the public for their views on the Online Safety Code which will aim to protect users of social media from harmful content.

THE WORLD

Maya Alleruzzo / AP/PA Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip Maya Alleruzzo / AP/PA / AP/PA

#GAZA The head of the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that he expects staff in Gaza will be killed and that the organisation is “hanging on by our fingertips”.

Advertisement

#RUSSIA Vladimir Putin has announced he intends to seek another term as the president of Russia.

#TRAFFICKING The UK, US and Canadian governments sanctioned individuals linked to people trafficking and repressive regimes around the world.

PARTING SHOT

The National Library Of Ireland announced the winners of its ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition today.

The competition saw overall winner 17-year-old Ellie Reynolds, junior category winner George Pham (12) and intermediate winner Shay Collins (15) recognised at the annual poetry speaking competition.

Mark Stedman Mark Stedman