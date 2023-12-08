Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 8 December 2023 Dublin: 9°C
evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
0
131
12 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2.74796503 Damien Eagers / PA A mourner holds the order of service for the funeral of Shane MacGowan at Saint Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh Damien Eagers / PA / PA

  • The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Government’s Judicial Appointments Commission Bill
  • The Tánaiste announced a funding package of €50 million to support climate-related projects in countries that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.  
  • Shane MacGowan’s funeral mass took place in Co Tipperary.
  • The HSE issued a warning to heroin users in Cork after eight people overdosed over the course of 36 hours this week. 
  • Ireland ranks the top five across Europe for incidence rates of gonorrhoea and syphilis, according to the latest reports from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. 
  • The Department of Education expects to spend around €28 million on renting prefab buildings for hundreds of schools next year.
  • Coimisúin na Meán, the media commission, are asking the public for their views on the Online Safety Code which will aim to protect users of social media from harmful content. 

THE WORLD

38203976e3df4bccbd4e4fa5efd9143b Maya Alleruzzo / AP/PA Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip Maya Alleruzzo / AP/PA / AP/PA

#GAZA The head of the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that he expects staff in Gaza will be killed and that the organisation is “hanging on by our fingertips”. 

#RUSSIA Vladimir Putin has announced he intends to seek another term as the president of Russia. 

#TRAFFICKING The UK, US and Canadian governments sanctioned individuals linked to people trafficking and repressive regimes around the world. 

PARTING SHOT

The National Library Of Ireland announced the winners of its ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition today.

The competition saw overall winner 17-year-old Ellie Reynolds, junior category winner George Pham (12) and intermediate winner Shay Collins (15) recognised at the annual poetry speaking competition. 

NO FEE 9 Poetry Aloud NLI

NO FEE 1 Poetry Aloud NLI Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     