Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA The head of the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that he expects staff in Gaza will be killed and that the organisation is “hanging on by our fingertips”.
#RUSSIA Vladimir Putin has announced he intends to seek another term as the president of Russia.
#TRAFFICKING The UK, US and Canadian governments sanctioned individuals linked to people trafficking and repressive regimes around the world.
The National Library Of Ireland announced the winners of its ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition today.
The competition saw overall winner 17-year-old Ellie Reynolds, junior category winner George Pham (12) and intermediate winner Shay Collins (15) recognised at the annual poetry speaking competition.
